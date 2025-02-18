Pope Francis' Health Battles: Navigating a Complex Polymicrobial Infection
Pope Francis remains hospitalized due to a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, which doctors describe as a complex clinical situation. The 88-year-old pontiff continues to work and maintain contact with global church communities while under medical care. Vatican reports indicate his condition is stable, but detailed diagnosis remains unspecified.
Pope Francis' medical team is now tackling a 'complex clinical situation' after detecting a polymicrobial infection in the pontiff's respiratory tract. At 88, the pope remains under observation at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he has been for over a week due to his ongoing health issues.
The Vatican's recent statement confirmed that tests hinted at this intricate medical scenario requiring a lengthy hospital stay. Despite these challenges, the Vatican reports the pope is in stable condition and has not shown signs of fever.
From his hospital bed, Francis has continued his religious duties, including reaching out to Gaza's Catholic parish. However, planned public engagements, such as the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square, have been canceled as global communities await updates on his recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
