Left Menu

Tragic Gym Incident: Young Man's Death Spurs Safety Concerns

A 20-year-old man named Salman collapsed and died while exercising at a gym in Ambalavayal. Initially admitted to a local hospital, he was later shifted to a hospital in Kozhikode but succumbed to a brain hemorrhage. The incident has raised concerns over gym safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:40 IST
Tragic Gym Incident: Young Man's Death Spurs Safety Concerns
Salman
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man from Kuppakkolli, identified as Salman, tragically collapsed and died while exercising at a gym in Ambalavayal, according to hospital sources.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a video captured Salman collapsing during his workout routine. He was first taken to a hospital in Ambalavayal before being transferred to a private facility in Kozhikode where he was placed on ventilator support.

Despite efforts to save him, Salman passed away on Wednesday morning. Medical reports suggest that the cause of death was an internal brain hemorrhage, prompting discussions about gym safety and emergency preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025