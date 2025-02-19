Tragic Gym Incident: Young Man's Death Spurs Safety Concerns
A 20-year-old man named Salman collapsed and died while exercising at a gym in Ambalavayal. Initially admitted to a local hospital, he was later shifted to a hospital in Kozhikode but succumbed to a brain hemorrhage. The incident has raised concerns over gym safety.
A 20-year-old man from Kuppakkolli, identified as Salman, tragically collapsed and died while exercising at a gym in Ambalavayal, according to hospital sources.
The incident occurred on Monday night when a video captured Salman collapsing during his workout routine. He was first taken to a hospital in Ambalavayal before being transferred to a private facility in Kozhikode where he was placed on ventilator support.
Despite efforts to save him, Salman passed away on Wednesday morning. Medical reports suggest that the cause of death was an internal brain hemorrhage, prompting discussions about gym safety and emergency preparedness.
