Karnataka's Food Safety Crackdown: Tainted Green Peas and Idli Scare

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, sounded the alarm over alarming discoveries concerning food safety in the state. A recent investigation by the Food Safety Department identified harmful artificial colors in 26 samples of fried green peas, posing serious health risks to consumers.

In addition to the tainted green peas, a separate probe revealed the use of prohibited plastic sheets for idli steaming, despite known health hazards. Inspectors visited 681 food establishments, resulting in 52 violations.

The initiation of strict legal measures, including fines, reflects the government's commitment to tackling these violations. Further analysis of remaining samples, including bottled water, continues to ensure consumer safety in Karnataka.

