Pope Francis's Health Crisis: Double Pneumonia Battle at 88

Pope Francis is stable after two weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia. Despite a recent asthma-like attack, he has no fever or increased white blood cells. Non-invasive mechanical ventilation and oxygen therapy are ongoing. The Vatican reports his clinical condition remains stable, though prognosis remains guarded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:54 IST
Pope Francis has been hospitalized for more than two weeks as he battles double pneumonia, according to a Vatican statement on Saturday. His condition remains stable, and there have been no additional breathing crises reported.

The 88-year-old pontiff experienced a respiratory constriction similar to an asthma attack on Friday, raising concerns. Despite this, the Vatican maintains he has no fever and his blood work shows no signs of severe infection as his white blood cell count remains low.

The Vatican further confirms that Pope Francis continues with non-invasive mechanical ventilation and periods of high-flow oxygen therapy. While he continues to eat and remains alert, his condition is still considered guarded. He was admitted on February 14 for severe respiratory issues, and his absence from public view marks his longest since becoming pope in 2013.

