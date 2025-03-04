Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation for New Healthcare Facility in Assam
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the foundation stone for a 37-bed patient care facility at Assam Medical College. Supported by Oil India Ltd's CSR initiative, the Rs 8.89 crore project aims to enhance healthcare in the region, offering advanced medical services to Assam and surrounding areas.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a significant development at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh by laying the foundation for a 37-bed patient care facility.
Financed with an investment of Rs 8.89 crore, this project will be underpinned by Oil India Ltd as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. The new cabin block promises to uplift regional healthcare infrastructure.
Sonowal emphasized that the pioneering facility at AMCH will bolster advanced medical services, meeting the rising demand for affordable and high-quality healthcare in Assam and beyond. He also inspired AMCH students to contribute meaningfully to national healthcare by becoming future caregivers.
