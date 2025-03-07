Viral Video Sparks Inquiry into Hospital Billing Controversy
In Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, a video of Bunty Ninama went viral as he accused a hospital of overcharging him during his treatment. The incident has sparked an official inquiry. Hospital management denies the allegations, stating the bill was just Rs 8,000.
A video of Bunty Ninama, standing outside a private hospital in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, bringing attention to allegations of hospital overcharging. Ninama, visibly distressed, claimed that doctors demanded Rs 1 lakh for his treatment.
The video prompted an inquiry by the state health department. Ninama was initially admitted to a government hospital before being shifted to GD Hospital after a brawl left him injured. His wife expressed shock, alleging they spent Rs 40,000 within hours of admission before learning of her husband's unexpected presence outside the medical facility.
Meanwhile, the hospital management refuted these claims, stating that the total bill was only Rs 8,000. A three-member team led by CMHO Dr. MS Sagar has been established to investigate the allegations and bring clarity to the situation.
