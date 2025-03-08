Left Menu

Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Jujhar Group and Apollo Hospitals Collaborate for World-Class Super-Speciality Hospital

Jujhar Group partners with Apollo Hospitals to establish a 625-bed super-speciality hospital in Mohali, Punjab. The new facility aims to elevate healthcare standards in the region, offering comprehensive services and striving for Joint Commission International accreditation to ensure high patient safety and quality care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:50 IST
Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Jujhar Group and Apollo Hospitals Collaborate for World-Class Super-Speciality Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Punjab, the Jujhar Group has announced a strategic collaboration with Apollo Hospitals to establish a new super-speciality hospital in Mohali.

The ambitious project will feature more than 625 beds, providing world-class medical services with a focus on cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, and gastroenterology.

This partnership leverages Apollo Hospitals' healthcare expertise and the Jujhar Group's regional prowess, aspiring to meet global standards for patient care and safety by securing Joint Commission International accreditation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025