Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Jujhar Group and Apollo Hospitals Collaborate for World-Class Super-Speciality Hospital

In a significant development for the healthcare sector in Punjab, the Jujhar Group has announced a strategic collaboration with Apollo Hospitals to establish a new super-speciality hospital in Mohali.

The ambitious project will feature more than 625 beds, providing world-class medical services with a focus on cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, and gastroenterology.

This partnership leverages Apollo Hospitals' healthcare expertise and the Jujhar Group's regional prowess, aspiring to meet global standards for patient care and safety by securing Joint Commission International accreditation.

(With inputs from agencies.)