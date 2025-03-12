Left Menu

Promising Yearly HIV Prevention Injection Shows Safety in Clinical Trials

A clinical trial published in The Lancet suggests a yearly HIV prevention injection, Lenacapavir, is safe and may effectively prevent infection. Developed by Gilead Sciences, the injection blocked HIV in cells for 56 weeks. While promising, results call for larger studies for broader applicability.

Updated: 12-03-2025 11:03 IST
  • India

A new clinical trial highlighted in The Lancet journal has shown promising results for a yearly injection aimed at preventing HIV. The medication, known as 'Lenacapavir', developed by Gilead Sciences, has demonstrated safety and potential efficacy in protecting at-risk individuals.

The trial involved 40 healthy participants aged 18 to 55, who were not infected with HIV. Researchers administered a single dose of 5000 milligrams of Lenacapavir. Results revealed that the medication effectively stayed in the body for at least 56 weeks, blocking HIV from entering human cells.

While the trial's outcome is encouraging, the researchers emphasized the need for further studies involving more diverse and larger groups to confirm the long-term safety and effectiveness of Lenacapavir as a yearly preventive measure against HIV.

