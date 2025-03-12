Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar's Road to Recovery: A Successful Discharge from AIIMS

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi after recovering from cardiac-related ailments. Admitted on March 9, he received necessary care from the medical team and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to rest adequately in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:17 IST
Vice-President Dhankhar's Road to Recovery: A Successful Discharge from AIIMS
Jagdeep Dhankar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar has successfully been discharged from AIIMS-Delhi following treatment for cardiac-related issues, as announced by the renowned medical facility. Admitted on March 9, he has shown satisfactory recovery, prompting his release on March 12.

The vice-president had been under the care of a dedicated medical team at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who provided him with the necessary treatment for his ailments.

He has been advised to ensure sufficient rest over the next few days to aid further recovery, solidifying his journey back to health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025