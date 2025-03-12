Vice-President Dhankhar's Road to Recovery: A Successful Discharge from AIIMS
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi after recovering from cardiac-related ailments. Admitted on March 9, he received necessary care from the medical team and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to rest adequately in the coming days.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar has successfully been discharged from AIIMS-Delhi following treatment for cardiac-related issues, as announced by the renowned medical facility. Admitted on March 9, he has shown satisfactory recovery, prompting his release on March 12.
The vice-president had been under the care of a dedicated medical team at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who provided him with the necessary treatment for his ailments.
He has been advised to ensure sufficient rest over the next few days to aid further recovery, solidifying his journey back to health.
