Vice-President Dhankhar's Road to Recovery: A Successful Discharge from AIIMS

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar has successfully been discharged from AIIMS-Delhi following treatment for cardiac-related issues, as announced by the renowned medical facility. Admitted on March 9, he has shown satisfactory recovery, prompting his release on March 12.

The vice-president had been under the care of a dedicated medical team at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who provided him with the necessary treatment for his ailments.

He has been advised to ensure sufficient rest over the next few days to aid further recovery, solidifying his journey back to health.

