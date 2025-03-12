Max Healthcare Joins Forces with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa for New Hospital
Max Healthcare Institute's board has approved a long-term service agreement with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa Mission to establish a 200-bed hospital in Pitampura. The project is anticipated to conclude within 3-4 years, with Max Healthcare providing an interest-free, refundable deposit aligned with construction milestones.
In a strategic move, Max Healthcare Institute announced on Wednesday that its board has endorsed a long-term service deal with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa Mission. The agreement aims to establish a 200-bed hospital in Pitampura, expanding healthcare infrastructure in the region.
The healthcare provider revealed in a regulatory filing that the hospital's construction is projected for completion in the next 3-4 years. This collaboration underscores the commitment to enhancing medical facilities for the community.
Max Healthcare will contribute an interest-free, refundable deposit tied to specific construction milestones. This deposit serves as a performance guarantee under the agreement, ensuring a robust partnership. Meanwhile, shares of Max Healthcare saw a modest increase of 0.29 percent on the BSE, closing at Rs 986.50.
