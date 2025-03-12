Left Menu

Max Healthcare Joins Forces with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa for New Hospital

Max Healthcare Institute's board has approved a long-term service agreement with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa Mission to establish a 200-bed hospital in Pitampura. The project is anticipated to conclude within 3-4 years, with Max Healthcare providing an interest-free, refundable deposit aligned with construction milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:17 IST
Max Healthcare Joins Forces with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa for New Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Max Healthcare Institute announced on Wednesday that its board has endorsed a long-term service deal with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa Mission. The agreement aims to establish a 200-bed hospital in Pitampura, expanding healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The healthcare provider revealed in a regulatory filing that the hospital's construction is projected for completion in the next 3-4 years. This collaboration underscores the commitment to enhancing medical facilities for the community.

Max Healthcare will contribute an interest-free, refundable deposit tied to specific construction milestones. This deposit serves as a performance guarantee under the agreement, ensuring a robust partnership. Meanwhile, shares of Max Healthcare saw a modest increase of 0.29 percent on the BSE, closing at Rs 986.50.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025