Left Menu

Delhi Joins AB-PMJAY: A Landmark in Health Coverage

Delhi is set to sign an MoU with the National Health Authority to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), making it the 35th state/UT to do so. This scheme offers health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to economically vulnerable citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:04 IST
Delhi Joins AB-PMJAY: A Landmark in Health Coverage
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is on the brink of signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on March 18. This development marks Delhi as the 35th state/UT to adopt the comprehensive health insurance scheme.

The transition to AB-PMJAY fulfills a core promise made by the BJP during the Delhi Assembly election campaign. The previous AAP administration had opted for a separate health scheme, refraining from implementing the central program. The BJP's recent electoral victory on February 5 saw it return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

The AB-PMJAY scheme offers a substantial health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary hospital care, targeting around 55 crore beneficiaries from 12.37 crore families representing India's economically vulnerable segment. Additionally, changes announced on October 29, 2024, extend free treatment benefits to senior citizens aged 70 and above, across all economic backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025