Delhi Joins AB-PMJAY: A Landmark in Health Coverage

The Delhi government is on the brink of signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on March 18. This development marks Delhi as the 35th state/UT to adopt the comprehensive health insurance scheme.

The transition to AB-PMJAY fulfills a core promise made by the BJP during the Delhi Assembly election campaign. The previous AAP administration had opted for a separate health scheme, refraining from implementing the central program. The BJP's recent electoral victory on February 5 saw it return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

The AB-PMJAY scheme offers a substantial health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary hospital care, targeting around 55 crore beneficiaries from 12.37 crore families representing India's economically vulnerable segment. Additionally, changes announced on October 29, 2024, extend free treatment benefits to senior citizens aged 70 and above, across all economic backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)