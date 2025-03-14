7,291: The Nursing Home Tragedy in Madrid

A gripping new documentary titled "7,291" has unveiled the tragic reality of thousands of elderly nursing home residents in Madrid who were denied hospital care during the COVID-19 pandemic. This shocking revelation has led to widespread calls for the resignation of Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the region's president. Ayuso, known for keeping Madrid's hospitality industry open during the pandemic, is now under fire for the policies termed "protocols of shame."

During March 2020, Madrid's controversial decision to restrict hospital access for seriously ill or disabled seniors was aimed at preventing hospitals from nearing collapse. However, an independent film highlights that those with private health insurance were granted treatment, raising questions about inequality in healthcare access. The documentary has sparked a public debate on the consequences of these protocols, which reportedly led to the highest excess mortality rate in Europe.

The film's airing attracted nearly 3 million viewers and led to "gerontocaust" trending on social media. Ayuso has criticised the statistics as a political ploy, and while legal battles continue, the regional leader remains firm in her governance. The situation underscores ongoing tensions between regional and national approaches to pandemic response.

(With inputs from agencies.)