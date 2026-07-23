Indie Focus Sparkles at Venice Film Festival Amid Hollywood Hiatus

The Venice Film Festival is shifting focus towards independent cinema this year, as organizers unveil a selection favoring auteur films over major studio productions. Despite the reduced presence of Hollywood powerhouses, the festival remains a significant platform for celebrity appearances.

A-list actors, such as George Clooney and Robert Pattinson, and directors like Martin McDonagh will spotlight their latest projects at the event. Films competing for the Golden Lion Award include compelling entries from celebrated filmmakers including Danny Boyle and Hirokazu Kore-eda.

While major studios have scaled back participation, citing budget constraints and prior critical setbacks, the festival still processed a record number of entries, underscoring cinema's enduring allure. Maggie Gyllenhaal will lead the jury, with numerous documentaries and iconic dramas rounding out the vibrant lineup.