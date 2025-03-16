Doctor's Assault on In-Laws Sparks Controversy at Victoria Hospital

A doctor from Victoria Hospital is under scrutiny after a video emerged allegedly showing her assaulting her elderly in-laws. The footage, which went viral, led to a swift response from the medical education department.

Police registered a case after the doctor's father-in-law filed a complaint following the video's release on March 14. The doctor was arrested and temporarily released.

The medical education department has issued a show cause notice, demanding a written explanation from the doctor or face further disciplinary measures, emphasizing the department's zero-tolerance policy towards such behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)