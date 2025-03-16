Doctor's Assault on In-Laws Sparks Controversy at Victoria Hospital
A Victoria Hospital doctor faces a show cause notice after a video allegedly showed her assaulting her elderly in-laws. The video went viral, prompting a police case. The medical education department has demanded an explanation from the doctor. Further disciplinary action depends on her response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:15 IST
- India
A doctor from Victoria Hospital is under scrutiny after a video emerged allegedly showing her assaulting her elderly in-laws. The footage, which went viral, led to a swift response from the medical education department.
Police registered a case after the doctor's father-in-law filed a complaint following the video's release on March 14. The doctor was arrested and temporarily released.
The medical education department has issued a show cause notice, demanding a written explanation from the doctor or face further disciplinary measures, emphasizing the department's zero-tolerance policy towards such behavior.
