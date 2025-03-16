Sun Pharma and Zydus Initiate Major US Recalls Amid Manufacturing Concerns

US Food and Drug Administration has reported recalls by Sun Pharma and Zydus Pharmaceuticals over manufacturing issues. Sun Pharmaceuticals initiated a recall of around 9,840 Morphine Sulfate tablet bottles due to dissolution issues.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals is recalling large quantities of Nelarabine Injection, used for cancer treatment, due to failing impurity and degradation standards.

Indian pharmaceutical firms play a crucial role in US healthcare, with their generics saving billions. This robust presence emphasizes the importance of stringent quality control.

(With inputs from agencies.)