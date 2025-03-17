Left Menu

India's Digital Health Revolution: Pioneering Global Pandemic Preparedness

India's digital disease surveillance system serves as a model for enhancing global public health infrastructure. Inaugurating the QUAD Workshop, Union Minister Anupriya Patel emphasized the country's commitment to pandemic preparedness, leveraging technology for healthcare access and outcomes, and fostering international collaboration in health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:39 IST
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel emphasized India's digital disease surveillance system as a valuable model for other nations aiming to fortify their public health infrastructure.

During her address at the QUAD Workshop on Pandemic Preparedness for the Indo-Pacific Region, Patel highlighted the critical need for enhanced preparedness and coordinated international responses to counter emerging and re-emerging health threats. India, she noted, has committed significant resources, including USD 10 million towards establishing a Pandemic Fund and an additional USD 12 million for its ongoing support.

She also noted India's leadership in digital health initiatives, including efforts like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the CoWIN platform, underlining India's role as a lighthouse country in global health technology. Patel concluded by stressing the importance of unity and collaboration for a secure and healthy global future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

