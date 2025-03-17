Quad Nations Unite for Pandemic Preparedness in Indo-Pacific

Senior health officials and technical experts from Quad nations, along with representatives from 15 Indo-Pacific countries, kicked off a pivotal meeting on pandemic preparedness.

This three-day event, held in India's capital as part of its Quad presidency, aims to address key areas such as governance, surveillance, and innovation in pandemic response.

Participants will engage in panel discussions, group work, and simulations focused on improving global health frameworks and coordinating responses for potential pandemics, showcasing a united front in health security.

