Quad Nations Unite for Pandemic Preparedness in Indo-Pacific

Senior health officials from Quad nations and 15 Indo-Pacific countries commenced a meeting focusing on pandemic preparedness. Hosted by India, this workshop aims to enhance governance, surveillance, innovation, and response strategies for pandemics like avian influenza, Mpox, and Ebola, promoting a coordinated health security framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior health officials and technical experts from Quad nations, along with representatives from 15 Indo-Pacific countries, kicked off a pivotal meeting on pandemic preparedness.

This three-day event, held in India's capital as part of its Quad presidency, aims to address key areas such as governance, surveillance, and innovation in pandemic response.

Participants will engage in panel discussions, group work, and simulations focused on improving global health frameworks and coordinating responses for potential pandemics, showcasing a united front in health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

