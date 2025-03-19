Future of CDC's HIV Prevention Division in Jeopardy Amid Restructuring Efforts

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is examining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of HIV Prevention for potential overlap with other health agencies. Although no conclusive decision has been announced, reports suggest the division might face significant restructuring or even dismantlement.

At a budget of $1.3 billion, the division plays a crucial role in monitoring HIV infections nationwide and advancing preventive measures, including PrEP. Concerns are mounting among advocacy groups and experts who fear that reallocating these functions might lead to drastic cuts, potentially hindering essential prevention efforts.

The reshuffling is part of a broader government restructuring agenda, aiming to streamline operations. Patient advocacy organizations are mobilizing to voice their opposition, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focused HIV prevention initiatives which they argue are lifesaving and indispensable for the 1.2 million people still vulnerable to infection.

