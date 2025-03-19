Future of CDC's HIV Prevention Division in Jeopardy Amid Restructuring Efforts
The U.S. health department is reviewing the CDC's HIV Prevention Division for overlapping functions with other agencies. There's unconfirmed speculation that the division might be dismantled. Critics argue its $1.3 billion efforts in tracking infections and promoting PrEP are vital, and any reshuffle could lead to damaging budget cuts.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is examining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of HIV Prevention for potential overlap with other health agencies. Although no conclusive decision has been announced, reports suggest the division might face significant restructuring or even dismantlement.
At a budget of $1.3 billion, the division plays a crucial role in monitoring HIV infections nationwide and advancing preventive measures, including PrEP. Concerns are mounting among advocacy groups and experts who fear that reallocating these functions might lead to drastic cuts, potentially hindering essential prevention efforts.
The reshuffling is part of a broader government restructuring agenda, aiming to streamline operations. Patient advocacy organizations are mobilizing to voice their opposition, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focused HIV prevention initiatives which they argue are lifesaving and indispensable for the 1.2 million people still vulnerable to infection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Restructuring Bengaluru: A New Era in Urban Governance
Japan's Seven & i expected to announce new CEO, restructuring plan
UPDATE 6-Japan's Seven & i announces restructuring, new CEO to fend off $47 billion takeover bid
UPDATE 5-Japan's Seven & i announces restructuring, new CEO to fend off $47 billion takeover bid
NASA Restructuring: Workforce Reductions and Key Office Closures