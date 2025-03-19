Transformative Health and Wellness: Sanmat’s Mission in Jharkhand

Sanmat, a prominent NGO, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand Tribal Welfare Commissioner to boost healthcare and social welfare for the state's tribal communities. This partnership aims to establish a research center to combat diseases such as Sickle Cell Anemia and Epilepsy.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive plan for Sanmat to support various state initiatives, including the establishment of treatment centers in 14 welfare hospitals, conducting awareness programs, and executing healthcare delivery through mobile medical units. These efforts seek to target children, pregnant women, mothers, and senior citizens within tribal areas.

Beyond healthcare, Sanmat will assist subjudice prisoners by providing legal aid and skills training. Under the leadership of CEO Amit Kumar Choubey, Sanmat continues its mission to bridge the gap between policy and implementation, positively impacting millions across states like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

