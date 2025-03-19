Funding Cuts Threaten Global Health Initiatives

Funding cuts are posing a severe threat to global health initiatives, with organizations like Médecins Sans Frontières raising alarms about growing malnutrition in Yemen. The medical charity has urged for increased financial support as current resources prove inadequate.

Global health sectors face further strain as USAID halts aid, potentially running out of HIV treatments in eight countries, warned the World Health Organization. These disruptions risk exacerbating disease spread and undermining life-saving programs.

Compounding the issue, pharmaceutical and trade policies face upheavals amid geopolitical tensions, with fears that tariff disputes may lead to increased drug prices, hindering access to vital medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)