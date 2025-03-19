Funding Cuts Threaten Global Health Initiatives
Recent funding cuts pose significant threats to global health initiatives, particularly in Yemen, where malnutrition is rising, and HIV treatments in eight countries facing potential shortages. The cuts have also impacted vaccination efforts, warned the WHO, amid geopolitical tensions and evolving pharmaceutical policies.
Funding cuts are posing a severe threat to global health initiatives, with organizations like Médecins Sans Frontières raising alarms about growing malnutrition in Yemen. The medical charity has urged for increased financial support as current resources prove inadequate.
Global health sectors face further strain as USAID halts aid, potentially running out of HIV treatments in eight countries, warned the World Health Organization. These disruptions risk exacerbating disease spread and undermining life-saving programs.
Compounding the issue, pharmaceutical and trade policies face upheavals amid geopolitical tensions, with fears that tariff disputes may lead to increased drug prices, hindering access to vital medicines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- malnutrition
- Yemen
- HIV
- treatments
- funding
- WHO
- global health
- vaccination
- pharmaceuticals
ALSO READ
Funding Freeze: LGBTQ+ and HIV Advocacy at Risk as USAID Withdraws Support
Today world needs a trusted partner who can produce high-quality products, industry should take advantage of this: PM Modi.
Government Boosts Mental Health Support with 24/7 Crisis Café Funding
US Aid Cuts Strain WHO's Efforts on Ebola Surveillance in Uganda
February Funding Surge: Indian Startups Bag USD 1.65 Billion