Council of Europe Condemns Istanbul Mayor's Detention
The Council of Europe has condemned the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent rival of President Erdogan, characterizing it as undermining democratic principles. The Council's local and regional authorities congress plans to address this issue in a forthcoming meeting.
The Council of Europe has issued a stern condemnation of the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, describing it as an action against the democratic process. Imamoglu is a key rival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
This event was highlighted in a statement by the congress on local and regional authorities at the Council of Europe. The congress expressed concern over what it views as undue pressure on a political figure.
The matter will be escalated for discussion in an upcoming meeting, indicating the gravity with which the Council is regarding this situation.
