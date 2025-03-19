Council of Europe Condemns Istanbul Mayor's Detention

The Council of Europe has issued a stern condemnation of the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, describing it as an action against the democratic process. Imamoglu is a key rival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

This event was highlighted in a statement by the congress on local and regional authorities at the Council of Europe. The congress expressed concern over what it views as undue pressure on a political figure.

The matter will be escalated for discussion in an upcoming meeting, indicating the gravity with which the Council is regarding this situation.

