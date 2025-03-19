Left Menu

Council of Europe Condemns Istanbul Mayor's Detention

The Council of Europe has condemned the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent rival of President Erdogan, characterizing it as undermining democratic principles. The Council's local and regional authorities congress plans to address this issue in a forthcoming meeting.

Updated: 19-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:14 IST
The Council of Europe has issued a stern condemnation of the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, describing it as an action against the democratic process. Imamoglu is a key rival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

This event was highlighted in a statement by the congress on local and regional authorities at the Council of Europe. The congress expressed concern over what it views as undue pressure on a political figure.

The matter will be escalated for discussion in an upcoming meeting, indicating the gravity with which the Council is regarding this situation.

