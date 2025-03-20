Heroic Cops Save Man's Life with Quick CPR

In a remarkable act of heroism, two head constables from the Abhaya Command Centre in Kota, Mohammed Rafique and Niranjan Kumar, stepped in to save a 55-year-old man who suddenly became unconscious on the road.

The man, Sunil Kumar Luthera, was riding home with his daughter when he vomited blood and collapsed. Quick-thinking constables administered CPR and promptly transported him to the hospital, where he is now recovering.

Luthera's wife was thankful for the officers' swift response. Despite previous heart concerns, Luthera chose to work that day. He was later hospitalized for further evaluation, but doctors reported that his condition is stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)