Heroic Cops Save Man's Life with Quick CPR
Two head constables from Kota's Abhaya Command Centre saved a 55-year-old man, Sunil Kumar Luthera, who collapsed unconscious while riding pillion with his daughter. Quick CPR by constables Mohammed Rafique and Niranjan Kumar revived him, and he was rushed to the hospital. His condition is now stable, and further medical assessments are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable act of heroism, two head constables from the Abhaya Command Centre in Kota, Mohammed Rafique and Niranjan Kumar, stepped in to save a 55-year-old man who suddenly became unconscious on the road.
The man, Sunil Kumar Luthera, was riding home with his daughter when he vomited blood and collapsed. Quick-thinking constables administered CPR and promptly transported him to the hospital, where he is now recovering.
Luthera's wife was thankful for the officers' swift response. Despite previous heart concerns, Luthera chose to work that day. He was later hospitalized for further evaluation, but doctors reported that his condition is stable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
