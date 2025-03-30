Left Menu

Debate Over Delhi's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' Scheme: Lifesaver or Flawed Initiative?

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, credited with saving thousands of lives, faces termination under the BJP-led Delhi government. The AAP claims the scheme offered essential medical aid to road accident victims, while the BJP argues that it was plagued by corruption and inefficiency, highlighting flaws within Delhi's healthcare system.

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, a well-known initiative from the previous AAP government aimed at providing free medical treatment to road accident victims in private hospitals, is set to be discontinued. The AAP, highlighting the scheme's life-saving potential, contends that the BJP-led Delhi government is unjustly halting it.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticizes the scheme, labeling it unsuccessful and corrupt, and questioning the AAP's commitment to public healthcare. According to Sachdeva, if public hospitals were effective, the scheme wouldn't have been necessary, implying financial misconduct under its operation.

This controversy comes amidst the Delhi government's budget announcement, focusing heavily on improving the health sector with major investments, while the BJP argues that accident victims will receive superior care in government hospitals under current administration policies.

