Unmasking the Silent Killer: Air Pollution's Impact on Health in India

Air pollution has a significant correlation with adverse health outcomes, including respiratory ailments and increased mortality. Despite Indian government denial, evidence from studies and global authorities like the WHO emphasizes this link. Experts argue for policy changes and cleaner air for improved public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cartagena | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Studies have consistently shown a direct link between air pollution and adverse health outcomes in India, particularly during peak pollution days. This was emphasized by Marina Belen Romanello of the Lancet Countdown, amid government claims of no direct correlation between air pollution and mortality.

Despite Indian government assertions, evidence from the Lancet Countdown and WHO points to a direct impact of air pollution on health, contributing to diseases like lung cancer and cardiovascular issues. Experts highlight the urgency for policy changes to address this 'silent assassin'.

The WHO stresses air pollution causes millions of deaths globally, urging nations to make air quality a priority. The Indian government's contradictory stance faces criticism for risking public health, as evidence suggests a need for immediate action to reduce pollution-related diseases and deaths.

