Unveiling the Mammography Gap: Indian Women's Cancer Screening Challenge

New findings indicate that a mere 1% of Indian women aged 45 and over participate in mammography breast cancer screening, revealing critical regional disparities across the nation. The highest rates of screening were noted in Kerala, with 4.5%, while Nagaland reported zero participation.

This situation places India far below global figures, such as 4.5% in African nations and up to 84% in Europe and the US, raising concerns over India's healthcare system's ability to facilitate early detection under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS).

Despite NPCDCS efforts, including clinical exams for women aged 30-65 at five-year intervals, the study highlights the need for more comprehensive data and improved screening infrastructure. This need becomes more pressing as India braces for a 2% annual increase in cancer cases, driven by the country's aging population.

