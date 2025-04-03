Controversy Over Pune Hospital's Alleged Refusal to Admit Patient Sparks Outrage

A controversy erupted when BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe accused a Pune hospital of denying admission to a pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, over a Rs 10 lakh advance deposit demand. Tragically, after being transferred to another hospital, Bhise delivered twins but did not survive.

The hospital, alleged Gorkhe, refused to change its stance despite assurances of an immediate payment of Rs 3 lakh and intervention from Mantralaya. Bhise's demise has sparked a call for action from political figures, who demand accountability.

The hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, has refuted these claims, insisting the woman's family provided misleading information. They plan to submit a detailed report to the state health department to counter the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)