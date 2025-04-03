Left Menu

Controversy Over Pune Hospital's Alleged Refusal to Admit Patient Sparks Outrage

BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe accused a Pune hospital of refusing to admit a pregnant woman due to a Rs 10 lakh deposit demand. The woman, Tanisha Bhise, died after birthing twins at another facility. The hospital denied the allegations, attributing misinformation to the woman's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy erupted when BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe accused a Pune hospital of denying admission to a pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, over a Rs 10 lakh advance deposit demand. Tragically, after being transferred to another hospital, Bhise delivered twins but did not survive.

The hospital, alleged Gorkhe, refused to change its stance despite assurances of an immediate payment of Rs 3 lakh and intervention from Mantralaya. Bhise's demise has sparked a call for action from political figures, who demand accountability.

The hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, has refuted these claims, insisting the woman's family provided misleading information. They plan to submit a detailed report to the state health department to counter the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

