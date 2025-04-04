A New Dawn in Nilgiris: Government Lawley Hospital's Transformed Female Inpatient Ward

In the picturesque setting of the Nilgiri Hills, Government Lawley Hospital stands as a beacon of hope, where a recently overhauled female inpatient ward symbolizes a significant advancement in healthcare access in the region. The Microland Foundation has played a pivotal role in this transformation, dedicating ₹70 lakh to modernize the facility.

The upgraded ward is not merely about new walls or furnishings; it is a testament to effective collaboration between public service and private philanthropy. This partnership ensures that healthcare delivery in the Nilgiris meets contemporary demands, offering dignity and enhanced service to patients.

Beyond the immediate improvements to the inpatient ward, earlier initiatives by the Microland Foundation, including a new Dialysis Unit and outpatient department enhancements, have notably extended the reach and quality of care at the hospital. As community projects continue, the vision is for every woman entering the hospital to find not just care, but genuine value in the enhanced facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)