Rabies Outbreak Triggers Containment Zone in Manipur Village

A containment zone has been declared in a village in Manipur's Churachandpur district following an outbreak of rabies, officials announced on Friday.

New Zoveng village reported multiple confirmed and suspected rabies cases, posing a significant threat to residents and animals, prompting strict measures to be enforced.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar has banned the movement of domesticated pets in and out of the village and mandated vaccinations for all dogs. Surveillance, door-to-door monitoring, and a ban on the sale and transport of domestic dogs highlight the containment efforts. Violators will face penal actions, according to the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)