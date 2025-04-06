Mass Food Poisoning Incident at Maharashtra Wedding

More than 50 attendees, including children, suffered from suspected food poisoning after eating at a wedding in Maharashtra's Gondia district. Several of the affected were taken to hospitals for treatment, officials reported Sunday.

Healthcare facilities in Goregaon tehsil and Gondia, including the rural hospital and primary health center, admitted the patients. Medical Officer Dr. P K Patle confirmed cases of stomachache, vomiting, and diarrhea among the affected individuals, all of whom attended the wedding in Babai village on Saturday.

While four patients have been discharged, others remain under observation as their condition stabilizes. The local health department has set up a medical camp in Babai village to keep the situation under close watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)