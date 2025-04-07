Controversy at Pune Hospital: Doctor Resigns Amid Outcry Over Patient's Death
A controversy ensues at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following the death of a pregnant woman, after being denied admission due to non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas resigns amidst public outrage and threats. The hospital denies a deposit policy as a five-member committee investigates.
Controversy has erupted at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly due to denial of admission over a deposit payment. The incident has sparked widespread public outrage and social media backlash.
Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, a consulting obstetrician and gynaecologist, has tendered his resignation, citing intense public pressure and threats. The hospital administration has been criticized for its perceived role in the incident, despite denying any official policy requiring deposit payments.
A five-member committee from the state health department is currently investigating the matter. The hospital awaits further reports before making a conclusive statement on the alleged deposit requirement and related practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
