Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Faces Backlash Over Emergency Norms Violation

A government report accuses Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune of violating norms by demanding a substantial deposit from a pregnant woman in need of emergency care. Her subsequent death at another facility sparked outrage, leading to the resignation of a consulting gynecologist and calls for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government committee's report has accused Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) of violating emergency medical care norms, following allegations that it demanded a Rs 10 lakh deposit from a pregnant woman. The committee insists that charitable hospitals must provide emergency treatment regardless of a patient's financial status.

The incident led to the woman's death at another hospital, prompting nationwide outrage. Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas, a consulting gynecologist at DMH, has resigned due to public anger and social media threats. The panel recommended action against DMH to the Charity Commissioner, citing a breach of guidelines.

DMH disputes the claims, stating the patient left without proper notice. Nonetheless, the Maharashtra health department's report highlights the hospital's failure to adhere to mandated 'golden hour treatment' obligations. The controversy underscores the need for hospitals to comply with emergency care regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

