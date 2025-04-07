Maharashtra Launches Cervical Cancer Awareness Program for Young Girls

The Maharashtra Public Health Department has unveiled a new initiative aimed at educating girls aged 9-14 about cervical cancer. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced the program during an official event, highlighting the focus on disease prevention through increased awareness.

To enhance outreach, the department plans to involve ASHA workers in spreading information about cervical cancer. Additionally, informative communication materials will be distributed to support this effort, officials stated.

Minister Abitkar noted that taking advantage of public health services could cut healthcare costs by 70 percent. To this end, the program also provides free access to important diagnostic services such as sonography, MRI, ECG, and dialysis at district hospitals.

