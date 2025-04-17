Pope Francis Visits Regina Coeli: A Papal Surprise Amidst Recovery
Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, made a surprise visit to Rome's Regina Coeli prison. Despite his recent health challenges, the pontiff addressed inmates, extending his well-wishes ahead of Easter. This visit is part of his tradition of prison visits during Holy Thursday.
The 88-year-old pontiff, whose health recently faced a significant threat, took a short journey from the Vatican. Upon arrival, he received applause from the facility's guards and staff. Despite recent challenges, the Pope showed an encouraging presence, speaking personally with 70 inmates during his half-hour stay without the aid of oxygen tubes.
Regina Coeli, known for its overcrowding, houses nearly double its capacity. The visit falls in line with Holy Thursday, commemorating the Last Supper, a significant date in the Christian calendar. This visit continues Francis's practice of engaging with prisoners during this sacred period, an activity he has upheld since his papacy began in 2013.
