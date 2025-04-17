Left Menu

Pope Francis Visits Regina Coeli: A Papal Surprise Amidst Recovery

Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, made a surprise visit to Rome's Regina Coeli prison. Despite his recent health challenges, the pontiff addressed inmates, extending his well-wishes ahead of Easter. This visit is part of his tradition of prison visits during Holy Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:11 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, still recuperating from a significant bout with double pneumonia, made an unanticipated visit to Rome's Regina Coeli prison on Thursday. The visit aimed to deliver Easter well-wishes to the inmates, marking his gradual return to public engagements amidst recovery.

The 88-year-old pontiff, whose health recently faced a significant threat, took a short journey from the Vatican. Upon arrival, he received applause from the facility's guards and staff. Despite recent challenges, the Pope showed an encouraging presence, speaking personally with 70 inmates during his half-hour stay without the aid of oxygen tubes.

Regina Coeli, known for its overcrowding, houses nearly double its capacity. The visit falls in line with Holy Thursday, commemorating the Last Supper, a significant date in the Christian calendar. This visit continues Francis's practice of engaging with prisoners during this sacred period, an activity he has upheld since his papacy began in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

