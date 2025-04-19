Left Menu

Revolutionary Lab-Grown Liver Organoids Could Transform Transplantation

Scientists at Cincinnati Children's have created human stem cell-derived liver organoids capable of repairing damaged organs. These organoids, presented in Nature, achieved improved survival in rodent models, opening avenues for liver disorder studies and potential treatments, and moving closer to patient-specific liver tissue replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at Cincinnati Children's have developed human stem cell-derived liver organoids that may revolutionize liver transplantation and treatment of liver diseases. Published in Nature, the study demonstrates how these organoids, when transplanted into rodents with a disconnected liver-bile duct system, doubled survival rates.

The research addresses a critical need for enhanced human liver models, according to Dr. Takanori Takebe, the study's lead. 'This innovative system provides a pivotal platform for studying human liver biology, paving the way for treatments of liver disorders,' says Dr. Takebe, who has over a decade of experience in growing liver organoids.

These lab-grown, multi-zonal liver organoids promise to illuminate understanding of conditions like diabetes and alcohol-related liver disease, accelerating new therapies. In the long term, this advancement could facilitate the development of tailor-made liver tissues for transplantation, reducing dependence on organ donors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

