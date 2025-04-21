Paris Mourns: Notre Dame and Eiffel Tower Pay Tribute to Pope Francis

The historic bells of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral echoed through the city, tolling 88 times in remembrance of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, French media announced.

At midday, the solemnity will continue with a commemorative mass held in Pope Francis's honor at the revered Notre Dame Cathedral, as reported by franceinfo radio.

In another poignant gesture, the iconic Eiffel Tower will grow dark at nightfall, with city authorities turning off its lights to pay tribute to the late pontiff, according to BFM TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)