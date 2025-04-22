Pope Francis' Final Moments: A Legacy of Service and Devotion
Pope Francis expressed gratitude to his nurse before his death, following a five-week battle with pneumonia. Despite medical advice, he continued his duties until a stroke and cardiac arrest claimed his life at 88. His final public appearance at St. Peter's Square was marked by blessings and love from the faithful.
Pope Francis' last words included acknowledgment and gratitude to his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti. The nurse was instrumental in assisting the pope during his Easter Sunday surprise appearance in St. Peter's Square.
According to the Vatican's official news source, the pope passed away on Monday following a stroke and cardiac arrest. Despite his recent health issues, Pope Francis continued his papal duties, often working past exhaustion. His surprise appearance at St. Peter's Square delighted thousands of Catholics as he toured in the popemobile, extending blessings to babies nearby.
His final Sunday was spent in peace, with a usual day ending in a quiet dinner. His passing was marked early Monday morning when he fell into a coma, quickly followed by his death, peacefully ending his lifelong commitment to embracing and serving the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
