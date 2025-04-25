Chiripal Group and GIPS Hospital Partner for Employee Mental Health
In a strategic move, Chiripal Group has announced a partnership with the Gujarat Institute of Psychological Sciences (GIPS) Hospital to enhance the mental well-being of its employees. This initiative aims to provide mental health counselling across all its sectors, including solar and textiles, in Ahmedabad.
The collaboration will see psychologists from GIPS Hospital visiting Chiripal Group's offices once a month. These professionals will conduct one-on-one counselling sessions to help employees deal with various mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, and depression.
Beyond individual support, the company plans to offer group workshops and training sessions. This comprehensive approach is designed to raise awareness about mental health issues, teach coping strategies, and promote a healthy work-life balance, according to Ronak Chiripal, the group's promoter.
