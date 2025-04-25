Left Menu

Chiripal Group and GIPS Hospital Partner for Employee Mental Health

Chiripal Group partners with Gujarat Institute of Psychological Sciences to offer mental health counselling to employees. Psychologists from GIPS Hospital will provide monthly sessions addressing issues like stress and anxiety, benefiting over 1,000 workers. The initiative includes workshops on mental health awareness and coping strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:15 IST
Chiripal Group and GIPS Hospital Partner for Employee Mental Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Chiripal Group has announced a partnership with the Gujarat Institute of Psychological Sciences (GIPS) Hospital to enhance the mental well-being of its employees. This initiative aims to provide mental health counselling across all its sectors, including solar and textiles, in Ahmedabad.

The collaboration will see psychologists from GIPS Hospital visiting Chiripal Group's offices once a month. These professionals will conduct one-on-one counselling sessions to help employees deal with various mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, and depression.

Beyond individual support, the company plans to offer group workshops and training sessions. This comprehensive approach is designed to raise awareness about mental health issues, teach coping strategies, and promote a healthy work-life balance, according to Ronak Chiripal, the group's promoter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025