Medanta's Ambitious Healthcare Venture in Guwahati

Global Health, under the Medanta brand, is planning a Rs 500 crore investment for a new super speciality hospital in Guwahati, Assam. The development involves purchasing land from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd. This move aims to enhance healthcare infrastructure and provide medical services to over 50 million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Global Health, renowned for operating hospitals under the Medanta brand, announced a significant expansion plan on Monday. The company will invest approximately Rs 500 crore to establish a 400-bed super speciality hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

The decision was taken during a board meeting, where the company approved purchasing 3 acres of land from Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd for Rs 30 crore, inclusive of registration and possession costs. This development marks Medanta's strategic entry into the region, introducing more than 20 super specialities, including advanced robotic procedures and transplants.

Naresh Trehan, Medanta's Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the transformative impact of the new facility, aiming to serve over 50 million people across Assam and neighboring states. Currently, Global Health operates five hospitals across major Indian cities, with another under construction in Noida. On the stock market, Global Health shares closed 1.09% lower at Rs 1,201.50 on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

