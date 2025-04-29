Max Healthcare's Bold Expansion: Rs 6,000 Crore Investment by 2028

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is set to make a significant investment of Rs 6,000 crore by 2028, aiming to expand its healthcare facilities throughout India. This ambitious project will include the introduction of new hospitals along with the expansion of existing ones, potentially adding 3,700 beds across key locations.

Currently operating 22 facilities with around 5,000 beds, Max Healthcare's Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi announced plans to increase their presence to approximately 30 hospitals by 2028. The company's commitment involves reinvesting profits to build healthcare assets over the next decade, reflecting a strategic focus on enhancing healthcare accessibility.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka, Soi highlighted efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure, particularly in strategically important regions like Delhi-NCR. The new facility features 120 critical care beds, advanced operation theatres, and specialized care units, addressing the region's growing demand for advanced medical services.

