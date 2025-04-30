Left Menu

Heartbreaking Travel Delays: Pakistani Family Struggles to Bring Son's Body Home

The family of a deceased Pakistani man faced delays in repatriating his body from Chennai to Karachi due to logistical issues with the airline. The man's death followed an urgent treatment visit to India, where he succumbed to severe heart and lung conditions. The Balochistan government intervened to help transport the body post-Pahalgam attack travel complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The parents of a 23-year-old Pakistani man, who died during medical treatment in a Chennai hospital, are still waiting for his body as the scheduled airline landed without it. The young man's family had faced significant delays due to operational issues.

The deceased, Syed Aryan Shah, had been flown to India for urgent medical care due to severe heart and lung ailments. His condition necessitated ECMO support until his death on April 25. Following an appeal to the Pakistani government for assistance in settling hospital bills, the Balochistan government coordinated the transportation of his body back home.

This situation follows heightened tensions and travel complications after the Pahalgam attack. Many Pakistani families in India for medical reasons have been forced to rethink their plans as Indian visas were revoked, leaving some without completing treatment for their children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

