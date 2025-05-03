Smoke Scare at Kerala Hospital Sparks Multi-Agency Probe

A multi-agency investigation has been ordered by the Kerala government after a smoke-related incident at a government medical college hospital in Kozhikode, which led to the emergency evacuation of patients and bystanders.

Following the incident, five deaths have been reported, raising questions from political parties about a potential connection to the smoke. State Health Minister Veena George has clarified that it is unclear if the deaths are linked to the incident.

The smoke is believed to have originated from the hospital's UPS room. The ongoing investigation led by multiple agencies aims to determine the exact cause and any potential lapses in safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)