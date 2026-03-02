Jharkhand Government to Release 23 Life Sentence Convicts

In a significant move, the Jharkhand government has approved the release of 23 prisoners serving life sentences in a decision aimed at reform and rehabilitation. This was announced following a meeting of the State Sentence Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who emphasized the importance of social reintegration for the convicts.

During the meeting, the release of 23 out of 34 reviewed prisoners was approved after thorough discussions. Chief Minister Soren instructed the creation of a systematic database for those set to be released, ensuring that their transition back into society is carefully managed and monitored.

Soren also highlighted the need for awareness campaigns through women's self-help groups, particularly addressing the issue of witchcraft accusations. He emphasized connecting the released prisoners with government welfare schemes to aid income generation and foster social rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)