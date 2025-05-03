Balcony Collapse at Jamshedpur Hospital Sparks Investigation

A balcony collapse at a state-run hospital in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur injured two individuals, including a woman, on Saturday. The incident unfolded on the second floor of MGM Hospital's medicine department, local police reported.

Officer-in-Charge of Sakchi police station, Anand Mishra, stated that the two victims were swiftly rescued and provided immediate medical attention onsite.

Reacting to the situation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has initiated an investigation into the incident, directing the state's health minister to ensure that appropriate actions are taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)