Tragedy in Kerala: Vaccinated Girl Contracts Rabies

A seven-year-old from Kerala developed rabies symptoms after a dog bite, despite a completed vaccination regimen. Her worsening condition led to intensive care. The case has sparked concern over vaccine effectiveness, with state health authorities emphasizing quality assurance measures for vaccines used in hospitals.

A seven-year-old girl from Kerala is battling for her life after contracting rabies, despite having undergone the full vaccination regimen for the virus. The incident has raised concerns about the efficacy of rabies vaccines administered in the state.

Following a bite from a stray dog on April 8, the child was immediately given an anti-rabies vaccine, as reported by her family. Despite this prompt medical attention, her condition deteriorated, necessitating her transfer to the Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where she is now on ventilator support.

Health Minister Veena George assured that all vaccines in state-run facilities meet rigorous quality standards. However, given the child's case and a similar recent incident, she has urged the Central government for additional vaccine quality checks. The situation underscores the critical need for ongoing vigilance in vaccine effectiveness for rabies prevention.

