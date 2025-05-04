Left Menu

Cuts Threaten America's Health Data: Tracking the Impact

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy's initiatives face challenges as budget cuts under Trump's administration eliminate crucial health data programs. Programs tracking disease, injuries, and health behaviors are dismantled. While Kennedy insists on eliminating waste, experts emphasize that these reductions could leave the nation uninformed about its health status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:07 IST
Cuts Threaten America's Health Data: Tracking the Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a potentially compromising move for public health, the Trump administration's budget reductions have slashed funding for over a dozen health data programs. These cuts threaten essential health surveillance services that monitor disease prevalence, environmental hazards, and public safety data.

Under this new financial regime, crucial programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been significantly impacted. Layoffs have effectively ended data collection on important issues such as abortions, lead poisonings, and occupational safety. The Comprehensive Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System and several other long-standing databases have lost their entire workforce.

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy commented on the decision, highlighting a focus on efficiency and the elimination of redundancy. However, public health officials stress the importance of these programs and the risk posed by a lack of oversight and data-driven decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025