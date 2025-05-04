Cuts Threaten America's Health Data: Tracking the Impact
US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy's initiatives face challenges as budget cuts under Trump's administration eliminate crucial health data programs. Programs tracking disease, injuries, and health behaviors are dismantled. While Kennedy insists on eliminating waste, experts emphasize that these reductions could leave the nation uninformed about its health status.
In a potentially compromising move for public health, the Trump administration's budget reductions have slashed funding for over a dozen health data programs. These cuts threaten essential health surveillance services that monitor disease prevalence, environmental hazards, and public safety data.
Under this new financial regime, crucial programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been significantly impacted. Layoffs have effectively ended data collection on important issues such as abortions, lead poisonings, and occupational safety. The Comprehensive Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System and several other long-standing databases have lost their entire workforce.
US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy commented on the decision, highlighting a focus on efficiency and the elimination of redundancy. However, public health officials stress the importance of these programs and the risk posed by a lack of oversight and data-driven decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Africa CDC and WHO Intensify Mpox Response Amid Spread Across 28 Countries
NECTAR's Aerostatic Drone Unveiled for Surveillance and Disaster Response
America's Measles Comeback: A Public Health Crisis Looming?
Why Public Health Is India’s Best Investment: Insights from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka
NICDC Honoured with Udyog Vikas Award for Pioneering Industrial Development