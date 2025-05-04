Left Menu

Pioneering Cancer Diagnostics: North India Welcomes First AI-Driven PET-CT Lab

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated north India's first technology-driven cancer diagnostics laboratory, promising reduced radiation exposure and faster scans. Developed by Mahajan Imaging, the AI-powered PET-CT scanners represent a significant advance in early cancer detection, aligning with government efforts to ease access to cancer care.

Updated: 04-05-2025 21:35 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has unveiled a groundbreaking laboratory in north India, hailed as the first in the region to employ cutting-edge technology for cancer diagnostics. This new facility is set to significantly lower radiation exposure by 60%, while providing faster scans with high-resolution imagery, signifying a leap forward in cancer care.

Developed by Mahajan Imaging and Labs, the innovative digital PET-CT scanners employ artificial intelligence to enhance imaging. 'Having a background in both medicine and public service, I recognize the crucial impact of early and accurate cancer diagnosis. This technology brings hope to countless families,' remarked Singh during the inauguration.

Featuring an AI-powered 128 Slice Digital PET CT- Omni Legend scanner with unparalleled spatial resolution, the system promises groundbreaking early cancer detection. The government's commitment to cancer care is further evidenced by the establishment of 200 Day Care Cancer Centres this year and full Customs Duty exemption on essential cancer medications.

