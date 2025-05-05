Rising Chikungunya Cases Signal Early Health Alert in Maharashtra

Despite being over a month away from the official start of the monsoon, Maharashtra has already experienced a significant surge in Chikungunya cases. The state's health department has reported an increase to 658 cases from January to April, compared with 473 during the same period last year.

Chikungunya, a disease spread by mosquitoes, causes symptoms such as fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, and rash. While it's common for these cases to rise during the monsoon, this early upward trend is prompting preemptive health measures.

According to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, while Chikungunya cases rise, diseases like malaria, Zika virus, and dengue remain managed. Intensified surveillance and mosquito control are underway, especially in urban areas, to mitigate a larger outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)