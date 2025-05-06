China's Economic Balancing Act: Navigating Post-Pandemic Challenges
China's consumer spending surged 8% during the May Day holiday, yet remained below pre-pandemic levels, highlighting economic struggles amid trade tensions and deflationary pressures. The growth in domestic trips didn't translate into increased spending. Services sector growth slowed, signaling broader economic challenges, including U.S. tariff impacts.
Spending by Chinese travelers increased 8% year-on-year during the nation's May Day holiday, reaching 180.27 billion yuan ($24.92 billion). Despite the rise, the figure still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, underscoring persistent economic challenges.
Consumption in China's vast economy is heavily impacted by the ongoing property crisis and the lingering effects of the U.S.-China trade conflict. Over the holiday, domestic tourism saw a 6.5% rise in trips, but this did not translate into significant spending increases, with per capita spend growing by only 1.5% to 574.1 yuan, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data.
Meanwhile, China's services sector growth experienced a slowdown, affected by uncertainties from U.S. tariffs, according to a private sector survey. The services PMI fell to its lowest since September, signaling broader economic struggles. Despite this, experts like Zichun Huang suggest a need to boost consumer confidence and restore economic momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
