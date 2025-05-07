Left Menu

Market Uncertainty Amid Trump's Trade Deal Talks

U.S. stocks fell for a second day as President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed trade deals with little clarity. The Dow dropped 389.83 points. Healthcare was the worst performer, down 2.8%. The market remained volatile due to tariff concerns and potential Fed interest rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 05:10 IST
U.S. stocks experienced a downturn for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, amidst ongoing trade negotiations led by President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Despite discussions, no clear timeline for trade deals was established, leading to market uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 389.83 points, while other indices followed suit, influenced by comments surrounding potential tariff adjustments and the looming impact on global markets. Healthcare, the hardest hit sector, reflected investors' unease over these developments.

Trading volume was down as companies reconsidered profit outlooks amid shifting tariff policies. Federal Reserve officials hinted at a cautious approach, awaiting more data to inform monetary policy decisions. Speculation on interest rates persisted, with markets betting on a cut by July.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

