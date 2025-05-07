Market Uncertainty Amid Trump's Trade Deal Talks

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, amidst ongoing trade negotiations led by President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Despite discussions, no clear timeline for trade deals was established, leading to market uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 389.83 points, while other indices followed suit, influenced by comments surrounding potential tariff adjustments and the looming impact on global markets. Healthcare, the hardest hit sector, reflected investors' unease over these developments.

Trading volume was down as companies reconsidered profit outlooks amid shifting tariff policies. Federal Reserve officials hinted at a cautious approach, awaiting more data to inform monetary policy decisions. Speculation on interest rates persisted, with markets betting on a cut by July.

(With inputs from agencies.)