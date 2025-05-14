Fatal Airstrikes: Controversy Surrounds Journalist's Death in Gaza Conflict
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed Palestinian journalist Hassan Aslih, accused by Israel of collaborating with Hamas. This incident, alongside multiple attacks, resulted in significant casualties, raising tensions in the ongoing conflict. Israel insists on targeting military threats, while Hamas denies misuse of civilian areas.
On Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike claimed the life of Hassan Aslih, a prominent Palestinian journalist, while he was hospitalized recovering from a previous strike, according to Gaza's health ministry. Israel alleges that Aslih, known for his vast social media following, was involved with Hamas in the October 7, 2023, conflict ignited by the militant group.
Sources say Aslih recorded footage of militant activities during the attack. The strike hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, killing two, including Aslih, and injuring many others. Later, nine missiles targeted the Gaza European Hospital, causing 16 more deaths and dozens of injuries.
While Israel claims to have struck a Hamas command center at Nasser Hospital, Hamas denies any military use of hospitals. The incident underscores the broader conflict which has led to numerous journalist casualties and significant damage in Gaza, amid international concerns over humanitarian impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
